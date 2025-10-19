Israel warns of further strikes against Hamas after ceasefire 'violations'

Israel may carry out additional strikes against Hamas in response to what it described as the group's "violations" of a ceasefire agreement on Sunday, a military official said.

The official, briefing reporters, said there were at least three incidents on Sunday in which Hamas fired towards Israeli troops behind the "yellow line", where Israeli forces had pulled back under the ceasefire agreement.

