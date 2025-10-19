Left Menu

JK: Pony operator booked for running unauthorised services on Vaishno Devi track

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:13 IST
JK: Pony operator booked for running unauthorised services on Vaishno Devi track
  • Country:
  • India

A pony operator was booked for operating without a valid license along the track leading to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

During routine patrolling, a police party noticed a man working as a pony carrier near Banganga and stopped him for checking, a police spokesperson said.

He said the individual disclosed his identity as Billu Ram, a resident of Panjar-Panchari in Udhampur.

When asked to produce a valid license or authorisation for operating as a pony carrier, he failed to provide any such document, the spokesperson said, adding that he admitted that he did not possess an authorised or registered pony service card and was operating illegally, assuming he would not be questioned.

By working as a pony operator without proper authorization or registration on the track, the individual has violated the government notification governing registered service providers, he said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Katra and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

