Woman, infant killed as car falls into gorge in Kerala

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:16 IST
A woman and her four-month-old granddaughter died after their car plunged into a gorge in Shankarapillil, in this hill district on Sunday, police said.

Three other occupants of the vehicle escaped with injuries, they said.

The mishap took place when the family was returning home in Thodupuzha after visiting tourist hill station Vagamon.

The car lost control and fell into the roadside gorge. Though a rescue mission was launched soon, the lives of the woman and the child could not be saved, police added.

