Three cops injured after vehicle crashes into them at Dehradun junction

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 23:41 IST
Three policemen were seriously injured when a man crashed his vehicle into them at the Araghar T-junction in Dehradun on Sunday, officials said.

The driver was arrested and police has seized the vehicle, they said.

Head Constable Suganpal and constables, Sachin and Kamla Prasad were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were later transferred to Synergy Hospital.

According to police, the three policemen were checking vehicles at the Araghar T-junction when they signalled a vehicle to stop. But the vehicle hit them, seriously injuring them.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh reached the hospital to enquire about the injured policemen and urged doctors to provide them with the best possible treatment.

On the instructions of the SSP, police registered a case against the driver, Mohammad Umar alias Tahir (36), and arrested him, police said.

