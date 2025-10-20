Left Menu

China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from month earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-10-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 06:33 IST
China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from month earlier
  • China

China's rare earth magnet exports in September fell 6.1% from the prior month, customs data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments from the world's largest rare earth magnet supplier stood at 5,774 metric tons last month, versus 6,146 tons in August, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

In the first three quarters of 2025, China's rare earth magnet exports totalled 39,817 tons, a fall of 7.5% from the corresponding period in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

