Left Menu

Unsubmitted Challans Raise Concerns at Boileauganj Police Station

Seventy challans for FIRs at Boileauganj police station concerning critical legal acts were not presented in court between 2011 and 2016, prompting an investigation into police operational practices. A senior officer stated that if negligence or record tampering is confirmed, appropriate actions will be taken against responsible individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:09 IST
Unsubmitted Challans Raise Concerns at Boileauganj Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, about 70 challans for FIRs were not submitted to the court by Boileauganj police station between 2011 and 2016, despite the legal requirement to do so within 90 days.

The cases involve crucial legal frameworks, including the NDPS Act and crimes against women. This omission raises serious questions about the police's functioning over several years and the efficiency of its leadership during that time.

Authorities are gathering preliminary information, and a thorough investigation is forthcoming. Should evidence of negligence or tampering surface, stringent actions will be enforced against the implicated officers and personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025