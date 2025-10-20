Unsubmitted Challans Raise Concerns at Boileauganj Police Station

In a concerning development, about 70 challans for FIRs were not submitted to the court by Boileauganj police station between 2011 and 2016, despite the legal requirement to do so within 90 days.

The cases involve crucial legal frameworks, including the NDPS Act and crimes against women. This omission raises serious questions about the police's functioning over several years and the efficiency of its leadership during that time.

Authorities are gathering preliminary information, and a thorough investigation is forthcoming. Should evidence of negligence or tampering surface, stringent actions will be enforced against the implicated officers and personnel.

