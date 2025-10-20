Tensions Flare: Australia Accuses China of Unsafe Jet Maneuver

Australia has formally raised issues with Beijing following an incident where a Chinese fighter jet released flares dangerously close to an Australian maritime patrol plane. The nation's defense department denounced the move as 'unsafe and unprofessional,' stressing it put both the aircraft and crew at risk in the South China Sea.

Defense Minister Richard Marles highlighted the gravity of the situation in a Sky News Australia interview, emphasizing that flares were discharged near the Australian P-8A Poseidon on two separate occasions. 'It's the proximity of the flares that renders this maneuver unsafe and unprofessional,' he stated.

Ongoing diplomatic efforts include dialogues through embassies in Canberra and Beijing. This recent occurrence adds to a series of confrontations involving Chinese military actions that Australia has publicly admonished, spotlighting mounting tensions in their relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)