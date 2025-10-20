Left Menu

Royal Fallout: Prince Andrew's Title Resignation Amid Controversy

Prince Andrew renounced his Duke of York title after sustained controversy and allegations surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The decision was deemed appropriate by the British government. Eyes remain on the royal family for further action as more allegations surface in Virginia Giuffre's upcoming memoir, 'Nobody's Girl.'

Prince Andrew
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Andrew's decision to relinquish his Duke of York title has been described as the 'right course of action' by a senior British government minister. This move comes after police announced an investigation into claims that Andrew attempted to discredit a woman accusing him of sexual abuse.

The younger brother of King Charles, Andrew, decided to step back from using his royal titles amid ongoing criticism of his connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. While he has consistently denied any wrongdoing, the controversy continues to cast a shadow over his reputation.

In the wake of these developments, Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, 'Nobody's Girl,' reveals new allegations against the prince. The book details multiple encounters with Andrew, including one involving Epstein at his private island. These fresh claims underscore the extent of the scandal surrounding the royal figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

