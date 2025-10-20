Self-Styled Godman Arrested: Shocking Incident in Odisha

A self-styled godman in Odisha's Cuttack district was taken into custody following allegations of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police reported on Monday.

The distressing event unfolded in Kendupatna as the young girl set out to purchase goods from a local shop near her residence.

The accused, a man aged 50, allegedly lured her into a nearby mutt where the assault occurred. Following the incident, law enforcement swiftly registered a case under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities confirmed the immediate arrest of the suspect.

