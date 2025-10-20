Left Menu

Self-Styled Godman Arrested: Shocking Incident in Odisha

A self-styled godman in Cuttack, Odisha, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Kendupatna when the girl was on her way to a shop. The accused took her to a nearby mutt, leading to his arrest under POCSO Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A self-styled godman in Odisha's Cuttack district was taken into custody following allegations of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police reported on Monday.

The distressing event unfolded in Kendupatna as the young girl set out to purchase goods from a local shop near her residence.

The accused, a man aged 50, allegedly lured her into a nearby mutt where the assault occurred. Following the incident, law enforcement swiftly registered a case under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities confirmed the immediate arrest of the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

