Self-Styled Godman Arrested: Shocking Incident in Odisha
A self-styled godman in Cuttack, Odisha, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Kendupatna when the girl was on her way to a shop. The accused took her to a nearby mutt, leading to his arrest under POCSO Act provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:42 IST
A self-styled godman in Odisha's Cuttack district was taken into custody following allegations of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police reported on Monday.
The distressing event unfolded in Kendupatna as the young girl set out to purchase goods from a local shop near her residence.
The accused, a man aged 50, allegedly lured her into a nearby mutt where the assault occurred. Following the incident, law enforcement swiftly registered a case under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities confirmed the immediate arrest of the suspect.
