Arrests in Ganderbal: Unveiling the Hidden Network
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two individuals suspected of working with terrorist groups in Ganderbal. Authorities recovered arms, ammunition, and cash from them. Identified as Ghulam Nabi Mir and Shabnum Nazir, the individuals have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:45 IST
In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two suspected collaborators of terrorist organizations in Ganderbal district.
During a routine check at Gundrehman Bridge, authorities seized arms, ammunition, and Rs 8.40 lakh cash from Ghulam Nabi Mir and Shabnum Nazir.
The duo faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as investigations into the illicit network continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
