Arrests in Ganderbal: Unveiling the Hidden Network

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two suspected collaborators of terrorist organizations in Ganderbal district.

During a routine check at Gundrehman Bridge, authorities seized arms, ammunition, and Rs 8.40 lakh cash from Ghulam Nabi Mir and Shabnum Nazir.

The duo faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as investigations into the illicit network continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)