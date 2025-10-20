Britain's Bold Sanctions Aim to Quell Haitian Chaos
Britain announced new sanctions against two Haitian individuals, alleging their involvement in fostering gang violence and political turmoil in Haiti. These sanctions involve an asset freeze and a travel ban, as stated in a government notice on Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:44 IST
This move reflects Britain's continued efforts to address ongoing instability in Haiti, as international concern over the nation's civil unrest and governance issues rises.
