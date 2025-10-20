Left Menu

Britain's Bold Sanctions Aim to Quell Haitian Chaos

Britain announced new sanctions against two Haitian individuals, alleging their involvement in fostering gang violence and political turmoil in Haiti. These sanctions involve an asset freeze and a travel ban, as stated in a government notice on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:44 IST
Britain's Bold Sanctions Aim to Quell Haitian Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Britain imposed new sanctions targeting two individuals in Haiti. The government accused them of aggravating gang violence and political turbulence in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The imposed measures include freezing the individuals' assets and barring them from travel, according to a notice on the government's official website.

This move reflects Britain's continued efforts to address ongoing instability in Haiti, as international concern over the nation's civil unrest and governance issues rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025