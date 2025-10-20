Britain's Bold Sanctions Aim to Quell Haitian Chaos

On Monday, Britain imposed new sanctions targeting two individuals in Haiti. The government accused them of aggravating gang violence and political turbulence in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The imposed measures include freezing the individuals' assets and barring them from travel, according to a notice on the government's official website.

This move reflects Britain's continued efforts to address ongoing instability in Haiti, as international concern over the nation's civil unrest and governance issues rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)