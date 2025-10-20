Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT's First Report to Court

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala is poised to file its initial progress report to the Kerala High Court. Set to be heard by Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar, the report submission is expected on the same day as the court hearing.

Notably, the report will encompass details such as the arrest of Bengaluru's Unnikrishnan Potty, linked to the gold electroplating of the temple's guardian deity idols. Additionally, the investigation at Chennai, where the electroplating occurred, will be elaborated.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph criticized the government's delay in arresting the suspects, suggesting intentional protection of those implicated. Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing with anticipations of further interrogations and the submission of a preliminary inventory report by Justice KT Sankaran.

(With inputs from agencies.)