Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Faces New Test Amid Tensions

Tensions escalate as Israeli fire kills three near Gaza's ceasefire line. U.S. envoys plan visits to strengthen fragile truce amid weekend violence that claimed 28 lives. Israel claims retaliation for truce violations by Hamas. Uncertainty and fear grip Gaza residents as ceasefire enforcement remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:47 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Faces New Test Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faced fresh turmoil on Monday after Israeli fire killed three people near Gaza's ceasefire line, according to medics. Amid the turmoil, U.S. envoys were expected in Israel to bolster the truce following a weekend of intense violence that left at least 28 dead.

Israel justified its airstrikes on Sunday as retaliation against a Palestinian assault that breached the ceasefire by killing two soldiers near Rafah in Gaza. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are to promote the next phase of the ceasefire plan despite persistent hostilities.

The death of three residents in Gaza's Tuffah suburb exacerbated local fears, with uncertainties over the ceasefire's demarcation lines adding to tensions. Israel has reiterated its commitment to the truce despite Hamas contesting violations and warnings of potential targeting beyond the enforced ceasefire line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
2
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global
3
Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

 Global
4
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025