Gaza Ceasefire Faces New Test Amid Tensions
Tensions escalate as Israeli fire kills three near Gaza's ceasefire line. U.S. envoys plan visits to strengthen fragile truce amid weekend violence that claimed 28 lives. Israel claims retaliation for truce violations by Hamas. Uncertainty and fear grip Gaza residents as ceasefire enforcement remains contentious.
A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faced fresh turmoil on Monday after Israeli fire killed three people near Gaza's ceasefire line, according to medics. Amid the turmoil, U.S. envoys were expected in Israel to bolster the truce following a weekend of intense violence that left at least 28 dead.
Israel justified its airstrikes on Sunday as retaliation against a Palestinian assault that breached the ceasefire by killing two soldiers near Rafah in Gaza. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are to promote the next phase of the ceasefire plan despite persistent hostilities.
The death of three residents in Gaza's Tuffah suburb exacerbated local fears, with uncertainties over the ceasefire's demarcation lines adding to tensions. Israel has reiterated its commitment to the truce despite Hamas contesting violations and warnings of potential targeting beyond the enforced ceasefire line.
(With inputs from agencies.)
