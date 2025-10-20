India Nears Victory Over Naxal-Maoist Terror
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the near-eradication of Naxal-Maoist terror in India, with affected districts reduced from 125 to just 11. The successful efforts of security forces have led to over 100 districts celebrating Diwali in peace for the first time. Modi credits this milestone to their bravery and sacrifice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
India is on the brink of eliminating the Naxal-Maoist threat, with over 100 districts liberated and able to celebrate Diwali with joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported Monday.
Speaking aboard INS Vikrant off Goa's coast, Modi praised the security personnel for drastically reducing Maoist influence from 125 districts to just 11.
Hailing the security forces, Modi attributed the near-eradication of Naxal-Maoist terror to their valor and cited a promising future with infrastructure development and economic growth in affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa Opposition Parties Eye Alliances Against BJP for 2027 Elections
Security Forces Thwart Potential Tragedy in Kashmir
Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant, Showcasing Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Our goal is to make India one of world's top defence exporters: PM Modi.
This success against Maoist violence has been achieved due to valour of our security forces: PM Modi.