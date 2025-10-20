Left Menu

India Nears Victory Over Naxal-Maoist Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the near-eradication of Naxal-Maoist terror in India, with affected districts reduced from 125 to just 11. The successful efforts of security forces have led to over 100 districts celebrating Diwali in peace for the first time. Modi credits this milestone to their bravery and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of eliminating the Naxal-Maoist threat, with over 100 districts liberated and able to celebrate Diwali with joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported Monday.

Speaking aboard INS Vikrant off Goa's coast, Modi praised the security personnel for drastically reducing Maoist influence from 125 districts to just 11.

Hailing the security forces, Modi attributed the near-eradication of Naxal-Maoist terror to their valor and cited a promising future with infrastructure development and economic growth in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

