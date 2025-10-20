India Nears Victory Over Naxal-Maoist Terror

India is on the brink of eliminating the Naxal-Maoist threat, with over 100 districts liberated and able to celebrate Diwali with joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported Monday.

Speaking aboard INS Vikrant off Goa's coast, Modi praised the security personnel for drastically reducing Maoist influence from 125 districts to just 11.

Hailing the security forces, Modi attributed the near-eradication of Naxal-Maoist terror to their valor and cited a promising future with infrastructure development and economic growth in affected regions.

