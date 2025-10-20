Tragic Incident in Odisha: Search Underway for Suspect

In a distressing incident from Odisha's Kandhamal district, police reported that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family acquaintance in the Daringbadi area.

The young girl's ordeal unfolded while her parents were away working as laborers in Kerala, leaving her to live with her siblings. Exploiting the absence of parental supervision, the suspect deceived the girl, claiming her father had sent money for shopping, and instead led her to a nearby forest where the crime occurred.

A formal complaint has been registered, prompting an immediate investigation. Authorities are actively searching for the accused, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)