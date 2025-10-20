Fragile Ceasefire Depends on Taliban Control Over Militants
A ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul is contingent on the Afghan Taliban's capability to control militants attacking Pakistan. Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, emphasized the importance of Taliban cooperation. The agreement, brokered in Doha, faces challenges amidst accusations and military actions. Upcoming talks aim to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.
A recent ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and Kabul hinges on the Afghan Taliban's ability to curb militant attacks on Pakistan, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced. This fragile accord was reached over the weekend in Doha following intense border clashes.
The unrest began due to Pakistan's insistence that Kabul manage militants operating from Afghanistan. Asif led negotiations with Afghan representative Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, stressing the deal's influence linked to Taliban adherence to the pact.
Despite mutual allegations, the ceasefire signed by both nations, Turkey, and Qatar, demands no cross-border incursions. Upcoming discussions in Istanbul aim to solidify measures ensuring lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
