Peace Restored: Thailand and Cambodia End Fierce Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia have reached a second ceasefire in recent months, effectively ending weeks of intense border clashes. According to Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, the ceasefire, effective since noon on Saturday, is currently holding with no reports of gunfire.

This agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, concludes 20 days of combat that saw significant casualties and displacement. The fighting included airstrikes, rocket exchanges, and artillery fire. ASEAN will monitor the ceasefire, and bilateral talks will continue.

Efforts for a stable resolution are underway, with diplomatic dialogues involving both countries' top diplomats and China. The ceasefire, however, will not affect ongoing border demarcation processes. The agreement also includes the return of displaced civilians with a pledge of no force against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)