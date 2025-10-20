Left Menu

Deaf Dalit Farmer's Land Stolen in Kisan Scheme Fraud

Bharat Lal, a deaf Dalit farmer, was allegedly defrauded by five individuals posing as helpers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, resulting in the illegal transfer of his land. The accused resorted to violence when confronted about their actions. Legal proceedings have been initiated following an FIR.

Bhadohi | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:38 IST
A deaf Dalit farmer named Bharat Lal has alleged that five individuals cheated him out of his land under the pretext of helping him secure financial aid through the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This revelation came to light when Bharat Lal filed a complaint with the local police.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Nigam, Gulab Dhar Gautam, Guddu, Dr Hriday Narayan, and Kashinath, have been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and related to Scheduled Caste and Tribe prevention laws. The fraud was revealed when Bharat Lal's nephews discovered the land transfer to Rajendra Nigam.

When Bharat Lal and his nephews attempted to confront the accused, they were met with violence and threats. Despite initial police inaction, FIRs have now been lodged, with further legal actions underway.

