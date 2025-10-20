Deaf Dalit Farmer's Land Stolen in Kisan Scheme Fraud

A deaf Dalit farmer named Bharat Lal has alleged that five individuals cheated him out of his land under the pretext of helping him secure financial aid through the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This revelation came to light when Bharat Lal filed a complaint with the local police.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Nigam, Gulab Dhar Gautam, Guddu, Dr Hriday Narayan, and Kashinath, have been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and related to Scheduled Caste and Tribe prevention laws. The fraud was revealed when Bharat Lal's nephews discovered the land transfer to Rajendra Nigam.

When Bharat Lal and his nephews attempted to confront the accused, they were met with violence and threats. Despite initial police inaction, FIRs have now been lodged, with further legal actions underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)