This month, Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power in Madagascar and quickly named businessman Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the country's new prime minister. This move follows Randrianirina's swearing-in as president, a position secured amidst youth-led protests that ousted his predecessor.

Randrianirina explained his selection of Rajaonarivelo by emphasizing the businessman's valuable experience and his robust connections with international organizations. This, he argued, will be pivotal in steering the nation towards more comprehensive global cooperation.

Former leader Andry Rajoelina, who was impeached by lawmakers after fleeing abroad, has rejected the military-led takeover. He vowed to not relinquish his leadership role, even as the High Constitutional Court swiftly ratified the transfer of power and the security forces continued to defect.

