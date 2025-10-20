Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Gun Rights vs. Drug Use Law

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a case involving a federal law barring illegal drug users from gun ownership. The case, driven by an appeal from Trump's administration, also affects a previous case involving Hunter Biden. The decision is expected by June.

Updated: 20-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:10 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Donald Trump's administration on a Texas-based case concerning a federal law that prohibits illegal drug users from owning firearms. This law was one of the charges against Hunter Biden in 2023. Former President Joe Biden's son was implicated under this statute, leading to his conviction in 2024.

The focal case involves dual American-Pakistani citizen Ali Hemani, charged with illegal gun possession due to his marijuana use. His case challenges the law on the grounds of the Second Amendment, calling into question a 2022 Supreme Court ruling about gun law consistency with historical traditions.

The Trump administration's appeal urges the Supreme Court to allow for charges against habitual drug users owning guns. The court is anticipated to issue a ruling by June, with potential implications for gun laws and constitutional rights.

