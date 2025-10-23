Nigeria's Military Strikes Back: Over 50 Boko Haram Militants Killed

Nigeria's military successfully targeted and killed more than 50 Boko Haram militants after coordinated drone attacks on bases in the country's northeast, the army announced on Thursday.

According to Army spokesperson Sani Uba, the militants executed simultaneous strikes on military bases located in Borno and Yobe states earlier that day. The military's response, comprising both ground and aerial assaults, overwhelmed the attackers originating from northern Cameroon and Katarko, Yobe State.

Uba further noted that current efforts, in collaboration with the Air Component, are underway to capture over 70 injured militants. The conflict, enduring over a decade, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement across Nigeria and its neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)