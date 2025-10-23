Left Menu

Nigeria's Military Strikes Back: Over 50 Boko Haram Militants Killed

In a decisive response, Nigeria's military killed over 50 Boko Haram militants following drone attacks on military bases. The militants launched assaults on bases in Borno and Yobe states, but were overpowered by ground and air forces. The conflict has significantly affected Nigeria and its neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's military successfully targeted and killed more than 50 Boko Haram militants after coordinated drone attacks on bases in the country's northeast, the army announced on Thursday.

According to Army spokesperson Sani Uba, the militants executed simultaneous strikes on military bases located in Borno and Yobe states earlier that day. The military's response, comprising both ground and aerial assaults, overwhelmed the attackers originating from northern Cameroon and Katarko, Yobe State.

Uba further noted that current efforts, in collaboration with the Air Component, are underway to capture over 70 injured militants. The conflict, enduring over a decade, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement across Nigeria and its neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

