Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Young Man Commits Suicide in Pratapgarh

A 24-year-old man named Suraj Saroj tragically ended his life by shooting himself in the chest with a homemade pistol in Tina village, Pratapgarh. Police have begun an investigation as the reasons for the suicide remain unclear. A forensic team has been dispatched, and the body sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:29 IST
Tragic Incident: Young Man Commits Suicide in Pratapgarh
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Tina village, Pratapgarh, when a young man, Suraj Saroj, aged 24, took his own life. Authorities reported he used a 12-bore country-made pistol to fatally shoot himself in the chest.

Addl. Superintendent of Police (West) Brijanandan Rai confirmed the incident and the recovery of the weapon and cartridges at the scene. Reasons for the suicide are still unclear, prompting further investigation.

Following the event, a forensic team was deployed to collect evidence, and the body was sent for postmortem to aid the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global
2
ASAP: Speed Up Stroke Awareness!

ASAP: Speed Up Stroke Awareness!

 India
3
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.

Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi ...

 India
4
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025