Tragic Incident: Young Man Commits Suicide in Pratapgarh
A 24-year-old man named Suraj Saroj tragically ended his life by shooting himself in the chest with a homemade pistol in Tina village, Pratapgarh. Police have begun an investigation as the reasons for the suicide remain unclear. A forensic team has been dispatched, and the body sent for postmortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Tina village, Pratapgarh, when a young man, Suraj Saroj, aged 24, took his own life. Authorities reported he used a 12-bore country-made pistol to fatally shoot himself in the chest.
Addl. Superintendent of Police (West) Brijanandan Rai confirmed the incident and the recovery of the weapon and cartridges at the scene. Reasons for the suicide are still unclear, prompting further investigation.
Following the event, a forensic team was deployed to collect evidence, and the body was sent for postmortem to aid the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Death of Woman Sparks Murder Investigation in Begumpet
War Crime Investigation Launched in Eastern Ukraine Village
Mercedes Collision in Rajouri Garden: Investigation Underway
Death Threats Against Nicolas Sarkozy: Prison Investigation Unfolds
Former U.S. National Security Officials Demand Investigation into Trump's Alleged 'Weaponization' Efforts