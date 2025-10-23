Tragic Incident: Young Man Commits Suicide in Pratapgarh

A tragic incident unfolded in Tina village, Pratapgarh, when a young man, Suraj Saroj, aged 24, took his own life. Authorities reported he used a 12-bore country-made pistol to fatally shoot himself in the chest.

Addl. Superintendent of Police (West) Brijanandan Rai confirmed the incident and the recovery of the weapon and cartridges at the scene. Reasons for the suicide are still unclear, prompting further investigation.

Following the event, a forensic team was deployed to collect evidence, and the body was sent for postmortem to aid the ongoing probe.

