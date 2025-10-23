Left Menu

NHRC Urges States to Tackle Cold Wave Threat to Vulnerable Populations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on states and Union Territories in India to implement relief measures to protect vulnerable populations from the impending cold wave. The NHRC emphasizes the human rights impact of climate-related weather changes, urging preventative steps to shield the poor, elderly, and homeless.

Updated: 23-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a call to action, urging various Indian states and Union Territories to adopt 'pre-emptive steps' that will safeguard vulnerable groups from the upcoming cold wave. Among those at risk are newborns, the elderly, and the homeless, who lack necessary shelter and resources.

Asserting its commitment to human rights amidst changing weather patterns due to climate change, the NHRC has appealed to 19 state governments and four Union Territory administrations to implement immediate relief efforts. Such measures are necessary to protect those most exposed, including newborns, destitute individuals, and people engaged in beggary.

The National Crime Records Bureau's alarming statistics on fatalities from cold exposure underline the urgency. The Commission has advised adherence to guidelines by the National Disaster Management Authority, calling for shelter establishment, medical preparedness, and continuous monitoring of relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

