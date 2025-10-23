NHRC Urges States to Tackle Cold Wave Threat to Vulnerable Populations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a call to action, urging various Indian states and Union Territories to adopt 'pre-emptive steps' that will safeguard vulnerable groups from the upcoming cold wave. Among those at risk are newborns, the elderly, and the homeless, who lack necessary shelter and resources.

Asserting its commitment to human rights amidst changing weather patterns due to climate change, the NHRC has appealed to 19 state governments and four Union Territory administrations to implement immediate relief efforts. Such measures are necessary to protect those most exposed, including newborns, destitute individuals, and people engaged in beggary.

The National Crime Records Bureau's alarming statistics on fatalities from cold exposure underline the urgency. The Commission has advised adherence to guidelines by the National Disaster Management Authority, calling for shelter establishment, medical preparedness, and continuous monitoring of relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)