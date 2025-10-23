ICC Upholds Jurisdiction in Duterte War on Drugs Case

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have dismissed a jurisdictional challenge in the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The charges involve Duterte's alleged involvement in numerous killings during his controversial war on drugs campaign. Despite the Philippines' withdrawal from the ICC, a panel of judges ruled that such actions cannot shield individuals from accountability for serious crimes.

Duterte, who served as president of the Philippines until 2019, faces accusations dating back to his tenure as mayor of Davao. His defense team contends that the ICC lacks the authority to proceed, as the Philippines exited the court before the investigation began. Nevertheless, appeals judges upheld the probe's legitimacy in 2023, allowing it to continue.

Nick Kauffman, Duterte's lead lawyer, announced plans to appeal the ICC's jurisdiction decision. Meanwhile, Duterte remains in detention amid concerns about his health and his potential as a flight risk. Human rights groups claim that thousands perished during Duterte's presidency, with estimates varying widely. The ICC's inquiry is a significant step in addressing international human rights concerns.

