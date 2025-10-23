Tensions Rise as U.S. Aid Withdrawal Sparks Debate in Colombia

The suspension of U.S. aid, announced by President Donald Trump, has escalated tensions with Colombia. President Gustavo Petro downplayed the impact of halted financial support but acknowledged potential setbacks if military cooperation were reduced.

Once a major beneficiary of U.S. aid, Colombia now faces financial challenges after the closure of USAID operations. Military strikes in the Caribbean remain a contentious issue, drawing criticism from legal and human rights organizations and further straining diplomatic relations.

In response to Trump's offensive remarks, Petro's administration expressed concerns about future tariffs and emphasized the implications of international aid in maintaining military capacity and regional stability.

