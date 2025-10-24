Left Menu

Defense Secretary Defends Repatriation of Submarine Survivors

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defends the repatriation of survivors from a military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling submarine. The vessel was intercepted carrying fentanyl and other drugs. Survivors were treated and handed over to Colombian and Ecuadorian authorities, similar to wartime practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth robustly defended the recent decision to repatriate two survivors from a military operation targeting a suspected drug-smuggling submarine. Drawing parallels with practices from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, Hegseth highlighted the protocol of transferring detainees to local authorities.

The semi-submersible, believed to be transporting fentanyl and various narcotics, was intercepted by U.S. forces in the Caribbean Sea last Thursday. The military strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals onboard, with two others rescued.

American medical teams treated the survivors before they were handed over to authorities in Colombia and Ecuador, mirroring historical battlefield procedures. The operation aims to combat illicit narcotics trafficking, emphasizing international cooperation in such efforts.

