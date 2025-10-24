Former Executive Charged with Espionage for Selling Cyber Secrets to Russia
A former executive has been accused of selling trade secrets from U.S. government contractor L3Harris Trenchant to a Russian buyer for $1.3 million. The case raises concerns about potential security breaches in federal systems. Legal proceedings are underway, with possible forfeiture of assets acquired from the sale.
In a high-stakes espionage case, U.S. prosecutors have charged a former executive from a government contractor specializing in cyber intelligence tools with selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia for $1.3 million. Court documents reveal that Peter Williams allegedly stole eight trade secrets from April 2022 to June 2025.
Williams, who served as the general manager of L3Harris Trenchant, is accused of using his position to illegally profit from sensitive information. L3Harris Trenchant, a subsidiary dealing in national security operations, has declined to comment on the allegations while conducting its own investigation.
The sale of hacking tools to Russia has sparked heightened concerns over the security of U.S. federal systems, with potential implications for national safety and Russia's defensive capabilities. Proceedings continue as Williams remains elusive, and an arraignment is scheduled for October 29.
(With inputs from agencies.)
