Left Menu

Former Executive Charged with Espionage for Selling Cyber Secrets to Russia

A former executive has been accused of selling trade secrets from U.S. government contractor L3Harris Trenchant to a Russian buyer for $1.3 million. The case raises concerns about potential security breaches in federal systems. Legal proceedings are underway, with possible forfeiture of assets acquired from the sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:48 IST
Former Executive Charged with Espionage for Selling Cyber Secrets to Russia

In a high-stakes espionage case, U.S. prosecutors have charged a former executive from a government contractor specializing in cyber intelligence tools with selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia for $1.3 million. Court documents reveal that Peter Williams allegedly stole eight trade secrets from April 2022 to June 2025.

Williams, who served as the general manager of L3Harris Trenchant, is accused of using his position to illegally profit from sensitive information. L3Harris Trenchant, a subsidiary dealing in national security operations, has declined to comment on the allegations while conducting its own investigation.

The sale of hacking tools to Russia has sparked heightened concerns over the security of U.S. federal systems, with potential implications for national safety and Russia's defensive capabilities. Proceedings continue as Williams remains elusive, and an arraignment is scheduled for October 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
2
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India
3
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
4
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025