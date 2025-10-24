Left Menu

Anonymous Patriot's $130M Aid Amid Budget Standstill

President Donald Trump announced a $130 million donation by an unnamed donor to compensate military salary shortfalls due to the government shutdown. The donor, praised by Trump as a patriot, offered this aid amidst ongoing budgetary disputes risking troop pay. The White House didn't comment further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:23 IST
Donald Trump

On Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed that an anonymous, wealthy donor has pledged $130 million to the U.S. government. The contribution aims to cover potential military salary shortages arising from the current government shutdown.

During a White House event, Trump commended the donor as a patriot and called him a personal friend, although he chose not to disclose his name. 'He contacted us recently, expressing his desire to cover any financial gaps created by the Democrat shutdown because of his love for both the military and the nation,' Trump stated.

The administration is under increasing pressure to ensure active-duty service members receive their salaries despite the budget deadlock. Trump previously enacted an executive order allowing the Pentagon to redirect unused research funds to maintain military pay. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson has labeled this a temporary solution, warning that troops might soon miss paychecks if a new budget resolution is not approved.

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since October 1, as congressional lawmakers remain at an impasse largely due to disagreements over healthcare subsidies. The White House has not provided additional comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

