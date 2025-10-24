Judge Dispatches Sentences in London Arson Linked to Russian Sabotage Effort

A British judge on Friday handed down sentences to five men connected to an arson attack authorities claim was orchestrated by Russian intelligence. The operation was allegedly part of a broader campaign aimed at disrupting European stability, with the men receiving sentences ranging from seven to 17 years.

The March 2024 arson targeted a warehouse in east London, containing satellite communication devices intended for Ukraine. The plot was believed to have connections to the Wagner paramilitary group and the Russian state. Additional charges were brought against an individual failing to disclose a separate restaurant-targeted arson plan.

This incident marks the first prosecutions under the new National Security Act 2023, crafted to combat threats such as espionage and sabotage from foreign powers. Prosecutor Duncan Penny emphasized the severity of orchestrated sabotage acts conducted in alignment with the Russian Federation's aggressive stance against Ukraine since February 2022.

