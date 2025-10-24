Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Fatal Car Collision in Delhi's Rohini

A 64-year-old man named Rakesh Arora died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Delhi's Rohini. Police are investigating the hit-and-run accident, but no eyewitnesses are available. CCTV footage has identified the vehicle, and efforts to locate the driver are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:37 IST
Tragic Incident: Fatal Car Collision in Delhi's Rohini
Collision
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Delhi's Rohini lost his life after a hit-and-run accident, according to local police. The victim, Rakesh Arora, 64, was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street near a school.

Delhi police reported receiving notification of the incident from Saroj Hospital on October 23. Upon arrival, officers found Arora hospitalized with grave injuries; he succumbed to his wounds during medical treatment, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami.

No eyewitnesses have been located thus far. Preliminary investigations have identified the vehicle via local CCTV footage. Authorities are actively working to track down the driver as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India
2
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

 India
3
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
4
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025