Tragic Incident: Fatal Car Collision in Delhi's Rohini

A man in Delhi's Rohini lost his life after a hit-and-run accident, according to local police. The victim, Rakesh Arora, 64, was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street near a school.

Delhi police reported receiving notification of the incident from Saroj Hospital on October 23. Upon arrival, officers found Arora hospitalized with grave injuries; he succumbed to his wounds during medical treatment, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami.

No eyewitnesses have been located thus far. Preliminary investigations have identified the vehicle via local CCTV footage. Authorities are actively working to track down the driver as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)