Indian Navy Inducts ‘Mahe’, First Indigenous ASW Shallow Water Craft

In a significant boost to India’s maritime defence capability and indigenous naval shipbuilding efforts, the Indian Navy has officially taken delivery of ‘Mahe’, the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC), on 23 October 2025. The vessel has been built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi — one of India's leading defence shipyards — as part of a landmark contract to supply next-generation shallow water combatants to the Navy.

A Tribute to Maritime Heritage

Named after Mahe, the historic coastal town in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the vessel symbolizes India’s rich maritime legacy. The name evokes the spirit of India’s longstanding relationship with the sea — from ancient trade networks to modern naval strategy.

The induction of ‘Mahe’ reflects a critical step in preserving strategic dominance in littoral warfare zones, which are increasingly becoming hotspots for asymmetric threats such as enemy submarines, drones, and mines.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Action: Indigenous Design and Build

‘Mahe’ has been completely designed and built in India, showcasing India’s rapidly advancing capabilities in indigenous naval shipbuilding. With over 80% indigenous content, the ship is a testament to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, aimed at reducing dependency on imports and strengthening the defence industrial base.

Cochin Shipyard Limited, known for constructing complex combat vessels, has delivered the ship ahead of schedule and to exacting naval standards. The delivery is part of an eight-vessel order placed under the ASW SWC Project, which aims to replace aging Abhay-class ASW ships.

Technical Capabilities of ‘Mahe’

Compact yet heavily armed, ‘Mahe’ is designed for anti-submarine warfare operations in coastal and shallow waters, as well as for Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and mine-laying tasks.

Key specifications and features include:

Length : Approximately 78 meters

Displacement : Around 1,100 tons

Armament : Lightweight Torpedoes Multifunctional Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers Advanced Mine Laying Capability

Sensors : State-of-the-art sonar systems High-resolution radars for underwater and surface surveillance



The vessel is equipped to perform rapid detection, classification, and neutralization of underwater threats in India’s coastal waters — particularly critical given the increasing presence of foreign submarines in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Strategic Importance in the Indian Ocean

The delivery of ‘Mahe’ is seen as a force multiplier for the Indian Navy’s coastal defence posture. The ASW SWC class will enable the Navy to deploy agile, heavily equipped platforms to detect and deter submarine threats in shallow littoral environments, where larger warships are less effective.

This becomes particularly significant as India’s Blue Water Navy doctrine evolves to integrate multi-dimensional threats from conventional and hybrid warfare.

The shallow draft and high manoeuvrability of ASW SWCs make them ideal for surveillance missions, port defence, special operations support, and neutralizing underwater threats posed by enemy mini-submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

Pushing the Defence Industrial Ecosystem Forward

The ‘Mahe’ project reflects India’s growing competence in designing, constructing, and delivering advanced warships through public-private collaboration, with extensive involvement of:

Indian defence equipment manufacturers

Public sector units under the Ministry of Defence

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Indigenous technology and component suppliers

This coordinated effort not only boosts the defence industrial base but also generates skilled employment, innovation ecosystems, and strategic autonomy.

Looking Ahead: Seven More Vessels

The Indian Navy is set to induct seven additional vessels in the ASW SWC class over the next few years. Each ship will be tailored with evolving capabilities to address future maritime threats. With ‘Mahe’ setting the precedent, the Navy anticipates the swift rollout of the remaining vessels from Cochin Shipyard Limited, reinforcing India’s coastal and underwater defence infrastructure.

The commissioning of ‘Mahe’ is a proud moment for India's defence ecosystem — a blend of maritime heritage, technological prowess, and strategic foresight. It marks another milestone in the country’s journey toward self-reliant naval power projection, aligning with national goals of secured seas and strategic deterrence in the Indo-Pacific theatre.