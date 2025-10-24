Centre Launches ‘SVANidhi Sankalp Abhiyaan’ to Boost Support for Street Vendors

In a significant step toward strengthening urban livelihoods and deepening financial inclusion for informal workers, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi on the implementation of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. The meeting brought together representatives from 33 States and Union Territories, senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Department of Financial Services (DFS), and leadership from major banks and State-Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBCs).

The review followed the recent Cabinet approval for the restructuring and extension of the PM SVANidhi Scheme, reaffirming the government’s commitment to economic empowerment of urban street vendors.

Evaluating State-Wise Progress and Implementation Gaps

During the session, Shri Manohar Lal engaged in detailed discussions with State Urban Development Ministers, Principal Secretaries, Mission Directors, and banking officials to take stock of:

State-wise progress in loan disbursements

Operational bottlenecks in application processing

Challenges in beneficiary identification

Digital onboarding and usage patterns

The Minister urged all stakeholders—State governments, Union Territories, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), and banks—to work in coordinated urgency to accelerate:

Awareness generation campaigns targeting eligible street vendors

Timely identification and verification of beneficiaries

Swift disposal of returned or pending applications

Expedited sanction and disbursement of loans

He emphasized that removing procedural delays and enhancing outreach will help eligible vendors access credit seamlessly, supporting their journey toward financial stability and enterprise growth.

Progression to Higher Tranche Loans

One of the core objectives of the meeting was to emphasize the progression pathway within the scheme. Shri Manohar Lal stated that the true success of PM SVANidhi lies in helping street vendors move from:

The first tranche loan of ₹10,000

To the second tranche of ₹20,000

And eventually to the third tranche of ₹50,000

This progression is designed to not only improve vendors’ creditworthiness but also to expand their economic activities, helping them transition from informal to more sustainable micro-entrepreneurship.

“We must build a system that helps vendors graduate from one tranche to the next, with ease and confidence,” said the Minister.

Digital Empowerment and Hygiene Training

A key focus area discussed was digital enablement of vendors, which is essential for:

Accessing cashless payments

Building a digital credit profile

Unlocking future credit linkages and schemes

Shri Manohar Lal called for 100% saturation in digital onboarding and active usage of digital payment platforms among beneficiaries.

In addition, recognizing the importance of health and safety in public spaces, especially among street food vendors, the Minister directed that all such vendors be trained in hygiene and food safety standards through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Launch of ‘SVANidhi Sankalp Abhiyaan’

To inject further momentum into the scheme, Shri Manohar Lal announced the launch of a national campaign titled ‘SVANidhi Sankalp Abhiyaan’, to be held from 3rd November to 2nd December 2025.

This month-long initiative will focus on:

Enhancing outreach and visibility of the PM SVANidhi scheme

Mobilizing ULBs and banks to process applications swiftly

Conducting on-the-ground beneficiary drives

Strengthening capacity building and digital training

The Abhiyaan is expected to significantly increase scheme enrollment, fast-track loan approvals, and improve the quality of implementation at the grassroots level.

A Collaborative Effort for Livelihood Restoration

PM SVANidhi, launched in June 2020 as a COVID-19 economic recovery measure, has emerged as a flagship initiative for inclusive urban development. It provides collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors, enabling them to resume or expand their businesses post-pandemic.

As of now, the scheme has benefitted over 50 lakh vendors, and with its restructuring and extension, aims to reach more urban poor and marginalized entrepreneurs.

The Union Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, stating:

“The scheme is not just about credit—it's about empowerment, dignity, and opportunity for those who form the backbone of India’s informal economy.”

He also assured that the Ministry will work closely with States, ULBs, banks, and digital partners to ensure that PM SVANidhi reaches every eligible vendor, and helps them grow their business in a sustainable, dignified, and digitally empowered way.