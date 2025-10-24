Left Menu

Saboteurs Jailed in UK for Russia-Linked Attacks

Dylan Earl, 21, has been jailed for 17 years for leading a campaign of terrorism and sabotage on UK soil. Involved in arson targeting Ukraine-linked businesses and plotting to kidnap critics of Putin, his conviction is under the National Security Act. Co-conspirator Jake Reeves received 12 years.

24-10-2025
Dylan Earl, the 21-year-old ringleader of a series of arson attacks on Ukraine-linked businesses in London, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. His crimes, which include aggravated arson targeting companies distributing Elon Musk's Starlink equipment vital for Ukraine's defense, mark him as a key player in a "sustained campaign of terrorism" on UK soil, according to prosecutors. Under the National Security Act, Earl's conviction is significant as the first of its kind.

The court heard that Earl, along with Jake Reeves, also plotted to kidnap the owner of a London wine shop and restaurant known for criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, Earl discussed with a handler from Russia's Wagner mercenary group plans to target high-profile figures and burn down warehouses abroad. Sitting in the dock at London's Old Bailey, both men faced serious charges, with Reeves receiving a 12-year sentence for his involvement.

The case underscores growing concerns over foreign interference in the UK, highlighted by Security Minister Dan Jarvis's statement condemning Russian efforts to undermine support for Ukraine. The Kremlin denies involvement, but arrests and warnings by British police about Russian attempts to create "proxies" in the UK reflect escalating international tensions.

