Gangster Act Enforced in Millennium City Colony Racket Bust

Police have invoked the Gangster Act against three individuals operating a prostitution racket in Millennium City Colony. The accused include two live-in partners and an associate. The police raid resulted in their capture, the rescue of a minor, and recovery of objectionable materials and client-related evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:39 IST
In a significant crackdown, authorities have invoked the Gangster Act against three individuals accused of running a prostitution racket from a luxury flat in Millennium City Colony, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of Chiluatal police station, where live-in partners Brijesh Sahni and Bittu alias Anita Sharma, along with their associate Prem Sahni, allegedly orchestrated the illegal activities. The group used WhatsApp to circulate photos and rate lists of girls before finalizing deals.

The police raided the premises on July 13, 2025, apprehending the suspects and rescuing a minor girl, subsequently sent to a shelter home. Evidence, including mobile phones and objectionable materials, was seized. Circle Officer Vivek Kumar Tiwari stated that this legal action aims to dismantle the criminal network.

