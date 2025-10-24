Teenager Arrested for Mother's Gruesome Murder in Kurukshetra

A shocking incident unfolded in Kurukshetra, where a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his 45-year-old mother, Mukesh Rani, police reported on Friday.

The teenager had been residing with his mother after her divorce. Neighbors recounted a heated argument between the two on Tuesday night, leading to the brutal attack.

In a moment of rage, the minor reportedly struck his mother with an axe multiple times. The neighbors, alarmed by the cries, found Mukesh Rani unconscious and bleeding. She was pronounced dead at the local hospital. The boy fled but was soon caught and confessed to the act, mentioning the argument stemmed from his mother's scolding.

