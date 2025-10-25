Tax Attorney Trades Briefcase for Hot Dog Cart During Shutdown

In the face of the federal government shutdown, IRS attorney Isaac Stein has ventured onto the streets of Washington D.C., trading his legal papers for a hot dog cart. The 31-year-old, who typically spends his days drafting retirement plan regulations, now finds himself serving street food with a touch of humor.

Stein sets up his cart, aptly named 'SHYSTERS,' as both a culinary and artistic venture. Dressed impeccably in a business suit, Stein offers a menu including Hebrew National hot dogs and nostalgic treats, turning his passion for performance art and human connection into a vibrant business.

Having navigated a labyrinth of regulations to start his cart, Stein plans to continue this venture alongside his IRS role. For now, he relishes the chance to engage with a diverse crowd, sharing stories and humor while fulfilling his youthful dream of street vending.

(With inputs from agencies.)