Left Menu

Tax Attorney Trades Briefcase for Hot Dog Cart During Shutdown

Isaac Stein, an IRS attorney affected by the government shutdown, has temporarily swapped writing tax regulations for selling gourmet hot dogs in Washington D.C., realizing a childhood dream while navigating complex regulations. His cart, 'SHYSTERS,' blends culinary delights with a performance art approach, offering patrons a taste of nostalgia and interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:03 IST
Tax Attorney Trades Briefcase for Hot Dog Cart During Shutdown

In the face of the federal government shutdown, IRS attorney Isaac Stein has ventured onto the streets of Washington D.C., trading his legal papers for a hot dog cart. The 31-year-old, who typically spends his days drafting retirement plan regulations, now finds himself serving street food with a touch of humor.

Stein sets up his cart, aptly named 'SHYSTERS,' as both a culinary and artistic venture. Dressed impeccably in a business suit, Stein offers a menu including Hebrew National hot dogs and nostalgic treats, turning his passion for performance art and human connection into a vibrant business.

Having navigated a labyrinth of regulations to start his cart, Stein plans to continue this venture alongside his IRS role. For now, he relishes the chance to engage with a diverse crowd, sharing stories and humor while fulfilling his youthful dream of street vending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
2
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
3
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
4
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025