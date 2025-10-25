Left Menu

Contentious Deportation: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Battle Against US Immigration Policies

The US government plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia by October 31, despite opposition due to previous mistaken deportation. Garcia's case highlights US immigration policy controversies, with his lawyer contesting the process as punitive. Garcia faces deportation challenges amidst ongoing asylum and legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baltimore | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:59 IST
The U.S. government intends to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia by October 31, according to recent court filings. Garcia's situation has drawn significant attention as it represents broader discontent with the Trump administration's immigration policies. Initially deported to El Salvador by mistake, the Supreme Court ordered his return to the U.S. in June.

Despite Maryland federal court rulings barring his immediate deportation, ICE is pressing to deport him. Proponents argue that Liberia, a close U.S. ally, offers robust human rights protections. Opponents, including Garcia's attorney, strongly refute the decision, citing the lack of Garcia's ties to Liberia and alternatives such as Costa Rica offering refuge.

Compounding his predicament, Garcia is embroiled in legal battles, including seeking asylum in the U.S. based on fear of violence in El Salvador, alongside facing human smuggling charges in Tennessee federal court. His legal team is pushing to dismiss these charges as excessively punitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

