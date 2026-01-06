Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?
The United States and Dominica reached a deal for sending asylum seekers to the Caribbean nation. Prime Minister Skerrit highlighted collaborations, amidst concerns over US visa restrictions. Details remain vague, leading to local unease over potential impacts on resources and security, as discussed with US officials.
The United States and Dominica struck a significant agreement on Monday, facilitating the transfer of foreigners seeking US asylum to the small Caribbean nation of Dominica.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described the arrangement as a key collaboration, following recent partial US visa restrictions against Dominica. Although specifics remain undisclosed, discussions with US officials emphasized avoiding individuals who might threaten Dominica's security.
The lack of clarity on the deal's details, such as the expected number of asylum seekers, has sparked concerns among Dominicans, particularly about resource availability. Meanwhile, similar agreements were made by the US with Belize and Paraguay under President Trump's administration, indicating broader regional implications.
