U.S. Sanctions Deepen Feud with Colombia over Cocaine Crisis

The United States escalated its diplomatic conflict with Colombia on Friday by imposing sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This move comes as part of President Donald Trump's campaign against alleged drug trafficking activities linked to the South American nation.

Tensions have risen sharply between Washington and several Latin American countries, particularly following U.S. military actions against vessels in the southern Caribbean suspected of drug trafficking. President Trump criticized Petro's leadership, branding him an "illegal drug leader," after Petro accused the U.S. of attacking a civilian vessel.

Sanctions on a sitting head of state are uncommon, although not unprecedented. The decision adds Petro to a short list of sanctioned leaders, including those from Russia, Venezuela, and North Korea. This development suggests increased pressure on Petro's administration, as both his family members and political allies have also been targeted by U.S. measures.

