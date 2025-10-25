Left Menu

Houthi Crackdown on U.N. Staff Escalates in Yemen

Houthi rebels in Yemen have detained U.N. staff members and raided their residences, escalating tensions and forcing the organization to reassess its operations. Despite recent releases, 55 U.N. staffers remain detained among others in the diplomatic community. The U.N. calls for their immediate and unconditional release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-10-2025 02:13 IST
In a troubling escalation, Houthi rebels in Yemen detained additional United Nations staff and raided their homes, leaving the global organization grappling with the operational challenges these actions present. The detainments, confirmed by U.N. Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haqq, have added to a growing number of tensions in the region.

This follows ongoing actions by the rebels, who have seized U.N. premises, detained personnel, and raised challenges for international humanitarian efforts. As of now, 55 U.N. staffers remain detained by the Houthis alongside various other non-government workers. A dozen international staff members were recently released, shifting operations to Jordan.

Despite the escalating situation, the United Nations remains committed to negotiating for their employees' release. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has reiterated calls for immediate and unconditional freedom of all detained staff. The Houthis cite unfounded spy allegations, a claim the U.N. has strongly rejected.

