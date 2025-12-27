10.56 lakh names deleted as EC releases Assam draft rolls with 2.51 crore voters, months ahead of assembly polls.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
10.56 lakh names deleted as EC releases Assam draft rolls with 2.51 crore voters, months ahead of assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir
Zepto's IPO Countdown: A New Unicorn Joins Indian Stock Markets
East Bengal FC Clinches Consecutive Victories in Indian Women’s League Thriller
10-member Trinamool delegation to meet chief election commissioner on Dec 31 over SIR: Sources.
Kukrail Night Safari: India's First Urban Wildlife Adventure