Tragedy in Maharashtra: Call for Justice After Doctor's Alleged Suicide

Maharashtra faces a demand for an independent inquiry into the alleged suicide of a female doctor in Satara. Accusations include rape by a sub-inspector and harassment by a software engineer. As political parties demand justice, the government assures a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-10-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 08:34 IST
Political leaders across Maharashtra are calling for an independent inquiry into the tragic suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Satara district. The doctor, originally from Beed, was reportedly found hanging in a hotel room, with accusations of rape and harassment leading to the distressing event.

The controversy has sparked widespread criticism of the Mahayuti government, with leaders demanding accountability and justice. Dhananjay Munde of the NCP stressed the importance of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in fast-tracking the process. Opposition voices have highlighted the need for an independent probe to ensure fairness.

Allegations suggest police mishandling in previous complaints, including pressure to alter official reports. As the legislative and public outcry grows, Environment Minister Shambhuraj Desai has promised impartial investigations, while calls for leadership accountability continue to mount across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

