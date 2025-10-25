Trump's High-Stakes Asian Diplomacy: Deals and Doubts

In a high-stakes diplomatic mission, U.S. President Donald Trump sets off on an Asian tour aiming to broker crucial trade and ceasefire deals. The trip, spanning Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, culminates with a pivotal meeting with China's Xi Jinping amidst escalating trade tensions.

The White House announced that both nations are preparing for discussions aimed at modest improvements in trade relations, with no significant breakthroughs anticipated. Potential interim agreements might entail tariff reliefs, though skepticism lingers due to past unmet promises by Beijing.

Trump's tour coincides with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. As trade threats loom large, discussions will likely also cover Taiwan tensions and U.S. sanctions on Russia, further complicating the geopolitical landscape the President navigates.

(With inputs from agencies.)