Tragic Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: DNA Profiling Underway

In Andhra Pradesh, a devastating bus fire killed 19 passengers and one motorcyclist after a collision with a two-wheeler. DNA profiling is underway to identify bodies charred beyond recognition, with results expected by October 27. The bus fire was exacerbated by the presence of cell phones and flammable materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A catastrophic bus fire in Andhra Pradesh has claimed the lives of 19 passengers and a motorcyclist, officials reported. The incident occurred following a collision between a private bus and a two-wheeler in Chinnatekuru village of Kurnool district. Efforts to identify the victims through DNA profiling are currently underway, with results anticipated in the next 48 hours.

Kurnool district collector A Siri revealed that samples from the charred bodies have been forwarded to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Vijayawada. Of the 19 victims, one body remains unidentified pending DNA results, while relatives of 16 victims have already provided their DNA samples. Two more relatives are expected to arrive in Vijayawada soon to contribute their samples.

The tragic event was aggravated by hazardous bus conditions, including cell phones stored in the luggage rack, flammable furnishings, and bus batteries. Authorities emphasize the importance of DNA profiling in accurately matching remains with family members, as many victims were burned beyond recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

