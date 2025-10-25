Left Menu

Lockdown Over Drainage: Panchayat Dispute in Palghar

Residents in Palghar, Maharashtra, faced an unusual lockdown as local panchayat officials allegedly locked them inside their homes over a drainage project disagreement. Following a police complaint, an investigation is underway, and a first information report may be filed. Neighbors intervened to release the residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, residents of a building were allegedly locked in their flats by local panchayat officials amidst a contentious dispute over a drainage project.

The situation came to light after a resident lodged a complaint alleging that the deputy sarpanch, along with two others, sealed the flats from the outside on October 20, effectively trapping the occupants inside.

Neighbors intervened, securing the release of the residents. Meanwhile, police have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter. Inspector Avinash Mandle confirmed that if further investigation reveals a prima facie case, a formal report will be followed by stringent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

