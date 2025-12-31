Maharashtra's Vision for a Prosperous New Year

In an optimistic New Year message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed confidence that the coming year would herald prosperity and progress for the state.

Fadnavis encouraged the public to move forward with renewed determination, learning from the positives of the past year while leaving behind its negatives.

Highlighting Maharashtra's leadership in various sectors, he urged unity among citizens to maintain the state's momentum. He expressed hope that the New Year would energize aspirations and foster growth and well-being across all fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)