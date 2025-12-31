Left Menu

Maharashtra's Vision for a Prosperous New Year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism that the New Year would lead to prosperity and development for the state. He urged citizens to unite for progress, drawing on positive experiences from the past year and resolving to overcome future challenges as they strive for prosperity and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:24 IST
In an optimistic New Year message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed confidence that the coming year would herald prosperity and progress for the state.

Fadnavis encouraged the public to move forward with renewed determination, learning from the positives of the past year while leaving behind its negatives.

Highlighting Maharashtra's leadership in various sectors, he urged unity among citizens to maintain the state's momentum. He expressed hope that the New Year would energize aspirations and foster growth and well-being across all fields.

