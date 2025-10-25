Mufti Pushes for Repatriation of J-K Undertrial Prisoners

In a pivotal legal move, PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has petitioned the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to repatriate undertrial prisoners from out-of-state jails back to the Union territory. This appeal spotlights the pressing human rights concerns hindering fair trials and family access.

The petition argues that incarcerating J-K undertrials outside the region imposes severe access barriers to the legal system and family visits. It insists these practices conflict with the constitutional presumption of innocence and established international legal standards mandating humane treatment of detainees.

Mufti further calls for crucial reforms, including regular family and legal interviews, and improved travel arrangements for prisoners' relatives. She advocates for systemic oversight to ensure compliance, with a focus on transparency and accountability in handling undertrial cases.

