Mufti Pushes for Repatriation of J-K Undertrial Prisoners
Mehbooba Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, has filed a petition demanding the repatriation of J-K undertrial prisoners from outside jails back to the Union territory. Mufti argues that such detentions violate the undertrials’ rights, impairing family contact and legal access, and contravene humane treatment standards.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal legal move, PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has petitioned the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to repatriate undertrial prisoners from out-of-state jails back to the Union territory. This appeal spotlights the pressing human rights concerns hindering fair trials and family access.
The petition argues that incarcerating J-K undertrials outside the region imposes severe access barriers to the legal system and family visits. It insists these practices conflict with the constitutional presumption of innocence and established international legal standards mandating humane treatment of detainees.
Mufti further calls for crucial reforms, including regular family and legal interviews, and improved travel arrangements for prisoners' relatives. She advocates for systemic oversight to ensure compliance, with a focus on transparency and accountability in handling undertrial cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
