Temple Graffiti Sparks Tensions in Villages

Graffiti with 'I love Muhammad' messages caused unrest in Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh villages, triggering police action. Eight individuals are facing charges as law enforcement investigates potential land disputes. Local leaders accuse police of negligence, recalling earlier tensions from similar incidents elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:37 IST
Tensions arose in Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh villages after 'I love Muhammad' graffiti was discovered on five temple walls. This prompted a significant police presence on Saturday as the situation unfolded.

Senior police officials, accompanied by forensic experts, quickly assessed the situation, combing through CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the act. A case has been registered against eight individuals, including Mustaqeem, Gul Mohammad, and others, for their alleged involvement.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar stated the matter is being thoroughly investigated, hinting at a possible land dispute motive. Meanwhile, Gyanendra Singh Chauhan of the Karni Sena criticized the police for their initial handling of the complaint by detaining the reporting villager rather than pursuing the accused. This controversy echoes a similar incident in Kanpur during an Eid procession, which previously sparked widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

