Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist: Louvre Transfers Crown Jewels to Secure Vault

Following a brazen daylight heist at the Louvre, the famed Parisian museum transferred its valuable crown jewels to the Bank of France's secure underground vault. The theft exposed security vulnerabilities as thieves stole eight valuable pieces worth $102 million, prompting national concern over museum security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:23 IST
High-Stakes Heist: Louvre Transfers Crown Jewels to Secure Vault
  • Country:
  • France

The Louvre, one of the world's most renowned museums, has moved its crown jewels to the Bank of France after a daring daylight burglary raised concerns about its security protocols. According to French radio station RTL, the transfer was conducted on Friday, with items shifted under strict police supervision.

The Bank of France, situated just half a kilometer from the museum, houses France's gold reserves in an extensive subterranean vault. Neither the Louvre nor the Bank of France offered comments regarding inquiries from Reuters about the incident or the subsequent security measures.

The heist, which took place on October 19, saw thieves make off with eight precious items valued at $102 million. The criminals employed a crane to access the Louvre through an upper-level window during visiting hours, departing swiftly on motorbikes. The incident has sparked a widespread debate in France over the protection of national treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025