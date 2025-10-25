High-Stakes Heist: Louvre Transfers Crown Jewels to Secure Vault

The Louvre, one of the world's most renowned museums, has moved its crown jewels to the Bank of France after a daring daylight burglary raised concerns about its security protocols. According to French radio station RTL, the transfer was conducted on Friday, with items shifted under strict police supervision.

The Bank of France, situated just half a kilometer from the museum, houses France's gold reserves in an extensive subterranean vault. Neither the Louvre nor the Bank of France offered comments regarding inquiries from Reuters about the incident or the subsequent security measures.

The heist, which took place on October 19, saw thieves make off with eight precious items valued at $102 million. The criminals employed a crane to access the Louvre through an upper-level window during visiting hours, departing swiftly on motorbikes. The incident has sparked a widespread debate in France over the protection of national treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)