BSF Seizes Significant Heroin Haul Along Punjab Border

In a significant crackdown, over four kilograms of heroin have been seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar and Ferozepur districts. The operations underscore the ongoing battle against drug smuggling in the region.

The first operation occurred on Friday, when BSF and Punjab Police, acting on intelligence, uncovered six packets of heroin weighing 3.248 kg in a field close to Jalloke village in Ferozepur. The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, indicative of having been dropped by a drone.

Further enforcement efforts led to the seizure of a heroin packet weighing 1.080 kg near Mullakot village in Amritsar, with an additional 570 grams recovered from a field near Chaharpur village in Amritsar's Ajnala. These coordinated efforts highlight the critical need for continued vigilance against narcotics trafficking.

